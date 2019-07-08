Officials treat "time-sensitive critical injuries" related to fireworks at Genesis

Officials with Genesis Health System say they have treated three patients with firework-related injuries.

"Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, transferred three patients with hand injuries related to fireworks over the July 4 period," hospital officials said in a release on Monday. "Two of the patients were transferred to University of Iowa and one to University of Wisconsin-Madison."

Officials say the Genesis trauma director, Dr. John Hartman, described the injuries as "time-sensitive critical injuries."

TV6 previously reported on the dangers of fireworks when it comes to injuries nationally. Officials say 12,000 or more Americans were expected to be injured from firework mishaps.