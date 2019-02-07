Officials urge residents to avoid traveling in Dubuque County

Dubuque County officials are urging residents to avoid travel if at all possible.

Officials with the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office issued a notice shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursday saying "Travel Not Advised on Dubuque County roadways."

Officials say the combination of rain and below-freezing temperatures has created a dangerous driving condition for commuters.

Officials say the conditions are expected to continue, there is a little chance that the Dubuque County Highway Department will be able to keep all roads clear.

This advisory is in effect until further notice.