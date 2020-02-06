Officials warn of gift card scam call that is spoofing Jo Daviess County Sheriff's phone number

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a new telephone scam that is targeting residents.

Officials say the scammer calls a resident and spoofs the number, 777-2141, which belongs to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the scammer tells the resident they need to obtain a gift card and send the number to the scammer. Officials want the public to know that these calls are not coming from their office.

The sheriff's office urges the public to exercise extreme caution if you receive telephone calls of this nature, and to hang up the phone or do not answer if the number is not familiar.

If anyone has experienced this, or a similar scam, please contact the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (815-777-2141 or 800-373-7838), or your local police department.

