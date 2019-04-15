Officials warn of phone scam in Dubuque area

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam that is targeting the sheriff's office.

In a release on Monday, officials say the caller says they are with the sheriff's department and says they're calling regarding a civil process that needs immediate attention.

The number they are asking residents to call is 563-235-3669 and then to press extension #2.

Officials are urging everyone to not call the phone number and to not respond to the call.

"The number does not belong to our office and was not initiated by us," officials said in a release. "As usual, these callers are looking to con victims through dialogue that likely sounds official in nature."

Officials say if they have called you and if you have provided any sensitive information to call 563-589-4414 if you reside within the Dubuque County area.

If you are outside of the Dubuque County area and you've received this, please call your local law enforcement.