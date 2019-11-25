Ohio Army vet, 88, uses toy soldier to fight off pit bull that was attacking girl

Leonard Miller was in his Perry Township home, when he heard someone screaming and then pounding on his front door. Miller’s neighbor, a 13-year-old girl, told him her 10-year-old sister was being attacked by the family pit bull.

Miller, 88, grabbed a Christmas decoration, a 3-foot-tall plastic toy soldier, and ran into his neighbor’s home.

When Miller got inside, he heard the 10-year-old screaming and was horrified to see the pit bull biting the girl’s upper arm. That’s when Miller started hitting the pit bull with the toy soldier.

“It had her and was just shaking her and growling, and I hit the dog, I don’t know how many times, but it didn’t faze that dog, didn’t faze it,” Miller said.

“So I got it and started to hit it on the back several times and it released the little girl,” Miller said.

The girls ran out of the home and then Miller said he backed slowly out of the house making sure the dog did not attack him.

Miller called for police and an ambulance, and when the paramedics arrived, they told Miller that he had saved the young girl’s life. He was caught off guard when first responders called him a hero.

“I don’t like to be called a hero,” Miller said.

But the Army veteran, who served in the Korean War, is certainly a hero--one who stepped into a dangerous situation and made it better.

Miller said he has spoken to his neighbors and that they told her the girl was going to be OK, and that doctors were able to save her arm.

We have yet to hear what happened to the pit bull; return to this story for updates.

