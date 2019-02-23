Ohio River bridge among roads cut by floodwaters

A bridge across the Ohio River between Kentucky and Illinois is closing because of flooding, one of more than 50 highways underwater across four states.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Friday that the U.S. 51 bridge connecting Kentucky to Cairo, Illinois would close Friday afternoon because land on the Kentucky side is flooding, cutting off the approach. Officials say the bridge will likely stay closed until at least Thursday, and possibly longer.

Officials say 4,700 vehicles a day normally use the bridge, with one third of those being trucks. Traffic will be detoured to the Interstate 24 bridge over the Ohio at Paducah, Kentucky.

Road officials in Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi reported Friday that more than 50 state or federal highways were closed by flooding, after days of heavy rain in the region. Scores of other local roads are closed.