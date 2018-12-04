Ohio State coach Urban Meyer to retire after Rose Bowl

UPDATE:

North Carolina coach Mack Brown says Ohio State coach Urban Meyer told him he is stepping down for health reasons.

Brown told reporters that Meyer called him on Monday morning to tell him about his decision to retire after the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, a decision that was announced on Tuesday.

Brown says Meyer "explained to me that he has the health issues and that's totally the reason he's stepping away, and it's time for him to do that."

Brown added: "(Meyer) told me that he couldn't be animated at the level he needed to to energize the team and stay healthy."

Brown was coach at Texas for 16 years and there were times he expected to face Meyer's Florida teams in national championship games. He just took over at North Carolina.

Ohio State says Urban Meyer will retire after the Rose Bowl and assistant Ryan Day will be the next head coach.

After seven years and a national championship at Ohio State, the 54-year-old Meyer will formally announce his departure Tuesday at a news conference.

The university didn't say why he was retiring, but Meyer has said he suffers from debilitating headaches caused by an arachnoid cyst in his brain.

He was also battered this year by an offseason issue involving a now-fired assistant coach that led to Meyer's suspension for the first three games of the season.

Meyer was 81-9 with a national championship at Ohio State after six years at Florida, where he won two national titles.