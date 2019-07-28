Ohio child dead after falling from condo in Florida

Updated: Sun 2:10 PM, Jul 28, 2019

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP/Gray News) - Police in Panama City Beach, Florida say a 3-year-old boy visiting from Ohio died after falling from a ninth floor balcony Saturday afternoon.

A 3-year-old boy died after falling from a ninth floor balcony in Panama City Beach, Florida. (Photo: WJHG/WECP)

According to WJHG, the Panama City Beach Police Department says the boy was visiting with his family from Midway, Ohio, when he fell from a balcony at Marisol Condominium around 4 p.m. Saturday.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police say the case is still under investigation.

