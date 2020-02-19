Ohio man charged with stealing cash from traveler in Bettendorf

An Ohio man who police say stole $800 cash from a traveler at the I-80 rest stop in Bettendorf in July has been arrested.

Darrell Marshall Noel III, 35, of Cincinnati, was booked into the Scott County Jail Tuesday night on one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Online jail records show he also is wanted on detainers out of Ohio and Johnson County, Iowa.

Around 8:11 p.m. July 29, Noel and “multiple associates” were at the westbound I-80 rest stop, Bettendorf police said in an arrest affidavit.

The group was trying to scam other travelers by claiming to be a recent winner at a casino who was giving away money by matching whatever amount other people had on them, according to the affidavit.

One traveler was solicited by Noel’s associates to display his money with the understanding that Noel would pay him the same amount, doubling his money, according to the affidavit.

The man displayed $800 cash, which Noel grabbed and fled the scene, according to the affidavit.

The incident was recovered on security video.

Noel and his associates, who were not named in the affidavit, were involved in a similar theft the next day in Johnson County, where several people were arrested.

Noel was identified by security video and known to law enforcement to participate in similar scams at rest areas throughout the Midwest, according to the affidavit.