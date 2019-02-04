Ohio man in court after police say he shot two officials, one fatally

An Ohio man accused of faking his own suicide, then killing a sheriff's deputy has gone before a judge.

A disheveled and visibly bruised Wade Winn, appearing in a Cincinnati-area courtroom Monday. A day after a 12-hour standoff ended with two deputies shot and the 23-year-old Winn in custody.

Investigators say Winn faked his own suicide.

His lawyer believes it may have been Winn's father who called 911 for a welfare check on his son.

Winn is accused of shooting the deputies sent to help him.

Lieutenant Nick Derose survived. But Detective Bill Brewer, a 20-year veteran of the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, did not.

Prosecutors telling the court Monday they intend to pursue the death penalty.

"Bill was an outstanding man," Clermont County Sheriff Robert Leahy said. "20 years. He was a good father, a good husband, a good friend, a good employee. And, he's what this country needs more of. And some, uh, you know, some dirtbag has taken this from everybody."

"I think this is a very good example what happens mental illness gets out of control and is not treated," Winn's attorney Jay Clark said. "Not recognized I think more than anything. He was very mentally ill. ... He's extremely upset, he's somewhat.. might want to say doesn't understand what's going on. I don't think he appreciates the import of it."

Winn's attorney says he did not ask his client about the bruises on his face.