Ohio man sentenced for sexual activity with minors in Illinois, Iowa and other states

An Ohio man is behind bars after being sentenced for sex crimes involving minor girls in multiple states including Iowa and Illinois.

Moline police commended the department's Computer Forensic detectives who helped on the case.

On Thursday, Feb. 14, officials announced the sentencing of 33-year-old Andrew J. Stone, of Rocky River, Ohio. Stone was sentenced to 35 years in prison for committing sex crimes against minor girls. Officials say he transported a minor for unlawful sexual activity and production of child pornography.

A Rock Island judge ordered that Stone remain on supervised release for the rest of his life following his release from prison. He's remained in custody prior to his sentencing since July 2017.

Stone pleaded guilty to the charges on October 17, 2018. Officials say documents show Stone spoke with a 15-year-old girl who lived in Illinois over the internet. Officials say in December 2016, Stone traveled from Ohio to Illinois, met up with the girl and then drove her to Iowa. There, officials say they engaged in sexual activity and Stone recorded the sexually explicit activity.

Officials say Stone admitted that he caused the girls in those states and other girls in Iowa, Virginia and Pennsylvania to create videos of themselves engaged in sexual activity.

The charges were investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, the Moline Police Department, Illinois State Police, and the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Don Allegro.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit this link.