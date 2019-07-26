Ohio police search for teens caught on camera beating homeless men with baseball bats

Police are looking for a group of juveniles who are suspected of brutally attacking two homeless men.

Wooster police search for teens who assaulted homeless men with baseball bat (Source: Wooster police)

Officers responded just before 3 a.m. on July 24 to the Wayne County Justice Center for reports of an assault.

Police located a 33-year-old male victim who had blood leaking from his forehead and a wound on his knee. The victim told police that he was assaulted by several teenagers with bats and rocks near Trinity Church.

A second victim, identified as a 39-year-old Wooster man, was located in the same area suffering from wounds to his hands and an injury to the back of his head.

Both men, who are homeless, told investigators that they were sleeping on the staircase at Trinity Church when three juveniles began throwing rocks at them. The teens then took turns hitting the homeless men with baseball bats, according to the police report.

All three suspects were described as white males between the ages of 14 and 15 years old.

The 33-year-old victim was treated at the scene. The 39-year-old man was taken to a Wooster-area hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Detectives said a motivation behind the attacks is not known at this time.

Wooster police have increased patrols in that area over the past year, according to the department.

Anyone with information regarding the assault can call Wooster police at 330-287-5720.

The Salvation Army offers assistance with housing to anyone in need. More information can be acquired by calling 330-264-4704.

