Oil analyst: Coronavirus causing drop in gas prices across the Quad Cities

Gas prices are dropping across the Quad Cities, and an oil analyst says it's because of the coronavirus.

(MGN Image)

As of Monday evening in Davenport, you can buy a gallon of regular as low as $2.02 at two different locations, Sam's Club and Costco.

Gas Buddy reports the average price in the Iowa Quad Cities has fallen 13 cents just in the past six days.

A Gas Buddy oil analyst says now that the coronavirus has quarantined millions of people in China, the demand for fuel has dropped significantly, and that, in turn, is driving down gas prices across the U.S.

The analyst says prices may drop another 25 to 35 cents in some parts of the U.S. over the next few weeks.