Oklahoma man arrested; charged after 4-year-old is raped at McDonald's

A 37-year-old Oklahoma man has been jailed for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl.

Joshua Kabatra is charged with sexually assaulting the child in a bathroom at a McDonald's play area in Midwest City, Oklahoma.

The child was there with a group from an area daycare.

Police say a daycare worker knocked on the locked bathroom door after the girl didn't return after about five minutes.

The worker told police Kabatra eventually came out and said "I was just washing my hands".

The child told workers the man assaulted her.

McDonald's said in a statement that it's "deeply disturbed" by the allegations and that it's cooperating with police.