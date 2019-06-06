Oklahoma teens rescue elderly neighbor, 90, from her burning home

A fire that started in an Oklahoma home trapped a 90-year-old inside. But thanks to four teen boys jumping into action, she's okay and forever grateful.

For 58 years, Catherine Ritchie peacefully lived in her Sapulpa, Okla. home. That was until three weeks ago.

"I was getting ready for bed in the bathroom, and I turned around and my bed, the head of my bed was covered with flames," Ritchie said.

That's where her heroes came into the picture.

"We were just sitting around looking for something to do," 17-year-old Wyatt Hall said.

"We were actually fixing to leave," 16-year-old Seth Byrd said. "We were fixing to go to QT to get something to drink."

The four boys, aged 14 to 17, went outside, and the first thing they noticed was a small.

"It smelled kind of like burning rubber. Then we heard the house alarm go off," 16-year-old Dylan Wick said.

Inside, Ritchie was trying to put the fire. Eventually, she gave up, calling 911 and hitting her emergency call button. But then came another problem.

"At that time, the smoke was so bad I couldn't see to get out of my room. I felt along the wall, and I went into the closet instead of the door to get out of the room. But anyway, I finally did get to the door," Ritchie said.

While she tried to feel her way out, the boys jumped into action, trying to break down doors to get inside. 14-year-old Nick Byrd managed to get in through the back door and ran inside, finding Ritchie in the hall, lost in the smoke.

"This young boy was right there. He picked me up, and I said, 'I can walk,' and he said, 'We're getting out of here,'" Richie said.

"I just kind of heard her. I went to the right of the house, and no one was there. I went to the left of the house, and I saw her in the hallway, so I just grabbed her and took her to Seth," Nick Byrd said.

Ritchie made it out safely, as did the boys. Firefighters stopped the flames before they spread. On Thursday, the boys went into the home to see the damage and reflect on what happened.

"Ever since that night, my life has just changed. For the better," Hall said.

Ritchie has one word constantly on the tip of her tongue: she's grateful.

"That's what I have to think. They were just special. As young as they were," Ritchie said.

It is unclear what caused the fire. According to a blog post her daughter wrote thanking the teens, Ritchie has 42 grandchildren and is very grateful she's still with them.

