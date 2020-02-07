One Round Of Snow Today With A Second Round Likely By Sunday

Today's clipper will take aim at areas west and south of the QC with an inch or less of accumulations. We will monitor road, but this doesn't appear to be a big deal.

The 2nd system that arrives on Sunday will be much more potent. It will start off as all snow Sunday morning before changing over to rain in the QC. As you would expect the snowfall amounts will drop dramatically from north to south. Along highway 20 we can expect 2"-4" or snow. By the time we get to highway 30 it will be 1"-2" and near I-80 less than one inch. If the track of this system changes so will the forecast. So stay tuned for updates!