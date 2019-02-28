One adult, one child in critical condition after accident in Geneseo, Ill.

Two people are in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Geneseo, Ill. on Thursday.

Geneseo Police said it happened in the parking lot of the daycare at First Lutheran Church on E. Main St. at 11:43 a.m.

The victims, one adult and one child, were transported to Peoria OSF Hospital. The Child was transported by Life Flight and the adult was transported by ambulance.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

Police said it was an accident and all parties are cooperating with the investigation.