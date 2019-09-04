One adult, one teen arrested after armed robbery report in Macomb

A 19-year-old and a 17-year-old have been arrested following a report of an armed robbery in Macomb.

Police say on Tuesday, September 3, police were called to Madelyn Avenue for an armed robbery that had just taken place. Officers who responded were able to find two suspects on Bobby Avenue that had matched the description of the suspects.

After an investigation, police say they were able to retrieve the victim's cellphone that was taken during the robbery. Police say the suspects were also found with a BB gun and masks.

Officials say 19-year-old Willie Hughes, of Macomb, was charged with aggravated robbery. The 17-year-old juvenile was charged with aggravated robbery as well.