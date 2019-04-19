One big mistake? After week in jail, Ohio woman let go with all charges dropped

Ashley Foster is just happy to be out of jail. She was arrested this past Thursday in the Target parking lot on Beechmont, only to be let go a week later and told all of her charges had been dropped.

An Ohio woman says she was jailed for a week over a crime she never committed. / Source: Ashely Foster, WOIO

“I told him my name was Ashley, he asked me to step out of the car. They said, ‘Do you know you have a warrant out for your arrest?’ And I said, ‘No! What did I do?' He said it was for tracking heroin and I broke down in the parking lot, on the ground crying," said Foster.

Hamilton County officials say deputies picked her up April 11 and that all of her information matched.

“They showed me the computer, everything they had in front of them, it was my ID, my picture, my birthday, my social security number, but it was not my address," Foster said.

Could her identity have been stolen by another Ashley Foster?

“I said that I didn’t do anything and that they had the wrong person,” she said.

Her two young boys were in the car.

“My youngest is 8-weeks-old yesterday. They wouldn’t let me feed him, wouldn’t let me change his diaper. I listened to him scream," she said.

Foster was eventually booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

“No one could tell me anything -- every single officer I talked to said, ‘The warrant is not ours, the case is not ours, I cannot tell you anything,’" she said.

Foster sat in a jail cell for five days in Hamilton County. She’d moved to Brown County recently.

“The Brown County officer said it wasn’t his case, he couldn’t tell me anything, ‘but we’re going to take you to our jail,’" she said. “Seven days, seven nights in jail before I could finally know why I was even there.”

Aberdeen Chief David Benjamin confirmed he interviewed Foster early Thursday.

“He just said, ‘Thank you for your time,’ he left,” she said, adding there was no apology.

Foster has to meet with child protective services to be interviewed to see if she’s a fit mother after being arrested before she can have her boys back. She lost her high-paying job as well.

Aberdeen police say this is an ongoing investigation and could offer no further comment Thursday night.

“We sent her prints during the booking procedure to the FBI to confirm her identity. Her prints returned negative which means they could not confirm who she was because she was never arrested,” said David Daugherty, with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Foster is meeting with her attorney Monday.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.