One dead after accident in Clinton County; officials say speed played factor in crash

One person has died after a single-vehicle accident in Clinton County. The accident happened on Saturday, Aug. 24 around 10 p.m.

Information is limited at this time but officials say the driver of the vehicle was traveling northbound on 290th Avenue when they lost control due to traveling too fast.

The driver entered a ditch and rolled several times before coming to land on 182nd Street.

Officials say one person was flown from a side window and they succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. That person has not been identified at this time.

Officials are still investigating the crash and hoping to determine who was driving the vehicle.