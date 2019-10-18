One dead after car crash in McDonough County

One person has died after a car accident in McDonough County and charges are pending for the driver of the vehicle.

Officials with the Illinois State Police say the accident happened at 12:07 Friday morning on US 67, a 1/2 mile north of 350 North.

The driver was traveling southbound on US 67 when they drove off the west side of US 67. Officials say the driver drove off the west side of US 67 and then over-corrected and ran off the east side of US 67.

The vehicle then overturned multiples times before it came to a rest.

A passenger in the car was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say seatbelts were not worn and the cause of the crash was due to improper lane usage.

The McDonough County Sheriff's Office, McDonough County Coroner's Office