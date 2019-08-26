One dead after crash in Hancock County; two others taken to hospital

One person has died following a single-vehicle accident in Hancock County over the weekend.

Officials with the Illinois State Police say they were called to a report of the crash just before 6 p.m. in Hancock County.

A CanAm UTV was being driven by 23-year-old Jared Buchanan, of Carthage, and he was traveling southbound on 1300 East just south of 1500 North. Officials say he drove off the west side into a field. When Buchanan was attempting to turn the CanAM UTV sideways when it rolled onto its side.

Officials say during this time a passenger was ejected from the UTV and the UTV landed on top of them. They were then taken to Memorial Medical Center in Carthage by Hancock County EMS. They are not being identified at this time.

Another passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital in Quincy by Air Evac 5. The driver, Buchanan, was taken to a center in Carthage by Hancock County EMS.

Officials say Buchanan has been charged with Aggravated DUI.

The Hancock Sheriff's Office, Hamilton Fire Department, Hancock County EMS, Air Evac 5 Air Ambulance, Hancock County Coroner's Office and B and D Towing helped assist in the crash.