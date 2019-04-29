One dead after crash in Rock Island County

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Rock Island, Illinois.

The Rock Island County Coroner tells TV6 that a driver was pulled from their vehicle after going into a ditch along Route 92 and 31st Avenue in Rock Island.

The coroner says the driver lost control and may have hydroplaned. The driver's vehicle then flipped over into the water that was alongside the road.

When emergency officials arrived they were able to get the driver out of the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The identity of the driver is being withheld at this time. TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.