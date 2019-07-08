One dead after motorcycle accident in Rapids City, Illinois

One person has died after an accident in Rapids City, Illinois. Officials say they were called to the accident on Saturday around 10:15 p.m.

Officials with the Illinois State Police say a vehicle was traveling westbound on I-80 and was exiting at Exit 1 (Illinois Route 84, Rapids City).

For reasons unknown, officials say the driver, who was driving a 2007 Honday Motorcycle, lost control and was then thrown from the motorcycle.

The driver was taken to the hospital in Silvis, Illinois where they were pronounced dead.

The driver's name is not being released at this time.