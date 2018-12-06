Two dead after semi collides with bus carrying student-athletes in Illinois

UPDATE 1:35 A.M. 12/6: Authorities say two people are dead after a semi truck collided with a school bus carrying members of a high school girls' basketball team.

Police have confirmed the driver of the semi truck and a 72-year-old passenger on the bus were both killed.

ORIGINAL: Authorities say one person is dead after a semi truck collided with a school bus carrying members of a high school girls' basketball team.

Illinois State Police say the crash happened Wednesday night on Interstate 74 in McLean County, near Downs in central Illinois. Police say the bus was was hit head on by a semi truck going the wrong way.

Police have confirmed one adult was killed in the crash.

Eleven people were on the bus. They included Normal West High School's JV girls' basketball team, which was returning home from a game in Champaign. All of the students were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Local hospitals report at least 3 adults were being treated. One was in critical condition, while two were in serious condition.

Investigators are still looking into why the semi truck was going the wrong way.

A school district spokeswoman says Normal West will be open as usual Thursday, with counselors on hand.