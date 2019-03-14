/ One dead after single-vehicle accident in Carroll County

Officials are investigating after a single-vehicle rollover left one man dead in Carroll County.

On Wednesday, March 13, officials with the Carroll County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call about a vehicle rollover near the intersection of Loran Road and Switzer Road, north of Mt. Carroll.

Upon arrival, emergency crews located a Ford F-150 truck off the roadway.

Preliminary investigation shows the truck, driven by 62-year-old Mitchell Timm, of Mt. Carroll, was traveling south on Loran Road and left the roadway while negotiating a curve.

Officials say Timm's truck hit an embankment and fence, causing the truck to overturn. Timm was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation. No further information is being released by officials at this time.

Departments that responded were Mt. Carroll Fire Department, Mt. Carroll Ambulance, Mt. Carroll Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff's Department, Carroll County Coroner's Office and Doty's Collision Center.