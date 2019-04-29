One dead after single-vehicle crash in Henry County, Illinois

One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Henry County, Illinois.

Officials with the Henry County Sheriff's Office were called to the crash Saturday night just before 11:40 p.m. The crash was along Highway 150, north of the Knox County line.

The Henry County sheriff officials tell TV6 a 35-year-old man from Moline, William Stevens died as a result of the crash.

A passenger was taken to the hospital and officials say their name and condition is not known at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.