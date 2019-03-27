One dead following crash involving stolen vehicle in Moline

One person is dead following a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Moline on Wednesday night.

At about 6:11 p.m., the Moline Police Department was advised by the East Moline Police Department that a stolen vehicle was entering Moline on 53rd Street.

Police say the vehicle was driving recklessly and speeding. It had been reported stolen out of Cedar County, Iowa on March 24th.

Moline police say they responded to the area, but they weren't able to get into a position to attempt a traffic stop on the vehicle and lost sight of it.

That's when a Moline officer near 16th Street and John Deere Road saw the vehicle driving westbound on John Deere Road. The stolen vehicle then collided with a northbound Ford Escape.

The occupants of the Ford Escape were taken to UnityPoint Health - Trinity Rock Island, where the female passenger, a 51-year-old Milan resident, died from her injuries. The male passenger is still in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the occupants of the stolen van then ran from the scene. A 27-year-old woman was taken into custody at the scene, a 24-year-old man was taken into custody by an off-duty Rock Island officer two blocks away and a 25-year-old man was taken into custody after a lengthy search, three blocks from the crash.

The three suspects are facing charges of Possession of Stolen Property, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Reckless Homicide. Formal charges will be reviewed with the Rock Island County State's Attorney's office tomorrow.

Moline police say they were assisted by the East Moline Police Department, the Rock Island Police Department, the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department, the Hampton Police Department and the Illinois State Police.

The investigation is ongoing. The Moline Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.