One dead in Rock Falls house fire

Rock Falls Police and Fire departments responded to a fire at a home on the 500 block of 6th Avenue shortly after noon on Saturday.

When firefighters entered the house, they found a person who had died.

No information about the victim has been released.

Rock Falls Police say the cause of the fire is under investigation and an autopsy has been scheduled.

The fire is under investigation by Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and an arson investigator with the Illinois Fire Marshal's office.

