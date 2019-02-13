Head-on collision kills one in Henderson County

One person is dead after a head-on collision in Henderson County.

Illinois State Police say it happened Wednesday afternoon around 12:16 p.m. on US Route 34 west of Gladstone Lake Road.

Authorities say 48-year-old Tina A. Wesely, 75-year-old Helen R. Crandall, 84-year-old Wayne J.

Crandall, both of Oquawka, and a four-year-old were traveling eastbound on US 34 while 39-year-old Susannah M. Block of Baldwin, Iowa was traveling westbound in a truck tractor.

Authorities say Wesely crossed the center line and hit Block head-on. Helen was ejected from the car and transported by life-flight to University of Iowa Hospitals, where she died from her injuries. Wayne was taken to Great River Health Systems in Burlington. The four-year-old and Wesely were treated there as well, but was released. Block was treated and released from the scene.

Wesely is now facing charges of Improper Lane Usage, Fail to Utilize Child Restraint, and Driving While License Suspended.