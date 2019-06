St. Joseph County Metro Homicide has been called to a shooting at Kelly's Pub in South Bend.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

According to South Bend Police, one person is dead and as many as 10 people have been injured. People have been sent to both Memorial Hospital in South Bend and St Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka.

