One death, four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Rock Island County

One death and four additional cases of COVID-19 are being reported out of Rock Island County. This is according to the county's health department.

The health department is reporting that a man in his 60's has died from COVID-19. Officials say he has been in the hospital and the total number of deaths is now at 26.

“We are saddened to report that another resident in our county has died from COVID-19,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We understand that the state’s stay-at-home order is taking a toll on our residents. However, social distancing is our best tool against the spread of this virus. We are seeing lower case counts because of your sacrifices. Please also continue to wear a mask in public and wash your hands frequently.”

In addition, the health department reports four new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 684. Currently, 12 patients are hospitalized.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies