One hurt in school bus crash near Colona

A school bus driver has been cited after an accident sent one person to the hospital Tuesday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, two semis were pulled over on the side of the westbound lane of Wolf Road when the bus driver attempted to pass them using the eastbound lane and hit and oncoming car.

The driver of the car, a 17-year-old male, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries, but is expected to survive. A passenger in the car was not hurt and there were no children on the bus.

The bus driver was not hurt and was issued a citation for improper lane usage.