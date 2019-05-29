One hurt in single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 20

One person was hurt in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 20 in rural Stockton on Tuesday.

The accident was reported at approximately 1:39 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle had lost control, left the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its side. The driver, 26-year-old Keeley J. Schrader of Freeport, Ill., was taken to FHN Freeport by ambulance. Two additional passengers were in the vehicle, 24-year-old Kiley J. Schutz and a juvenile.

Schrader is now facing charges, including Operating a Motor Vehicle with an Expired Drivers License and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

The crash is still under investigation.