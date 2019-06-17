One hurt, one arrested, one being interviewed after shooting in Dubuque

Police have arrested one person and another is being interviewed as a person of interest after a shooting left one person hurt in Dubuque.

35-year-old Ricardo Thomas is recovering after sustaining a gunshot wound to the torso. The shooting happened along the 24-hundred block of White St. Sunday night.

Dubuque police are still investigating, but they say one arrest was made, and that person is facing charges unrelated to the shooting.

"We don't know the connection between everybody at this point in time. That's part of what we're trying to figure out today as the investigators work the case to figure out what the connection is and why this happened, obviously," Asst. Chief Jeremy Jensen said.

Officials say the person of interest that is being interviewed was seen putting something in a trash can along Washington St. When police searched the area, they found a gun in the trash. No charges have been filed against that person at this time.

