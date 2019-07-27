One injured after crash in Warren County; driver ejected from vehicle

A 20-year-old driver was seriously injured after a single-vehicle accident Saturday morning in Warren County. This was just before 1:45 a.m.

Officials say 20-year-old James Porter, of Oquawka, was driving northbound on IL Rt. 135 at 225th Avenue when he crossed the southbound lane and entered a ditch.

Officials say Porter's vehicle went into the ditch at a high rate of speed and then hit the edge of a guardrail and began to overturn multiple times.

Porter was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was taken to the hospital and then flown to Peoria with serious injuries.

Officials say a seatbelt was not used at the time of the crash.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office, Galesburg Ambulance Service and Little York Fire Department helped assist in the crash.

