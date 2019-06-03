One injured after motorcycle crash in Jo Daviess County

One man has been injured after a single motorcycle crash in Jo Daviess County.

On Saturday, June 1, shortly after 9 a.m., police received a 911 call of a motorcycle crash involving injury. Officials say the crash was located on South Speer Road approximately 1/2 of a mile north of West Speer Road, rural Hanover.

Police say Thomas M. Swiss was driving his motorcycle southbound on South Speer Road when he lost control of his motorcycle while traveling on the gravel road. He then overturned his motorcycle on its side.

He was taken to the hospital in Dubuque for injuries sustained in the crash.



