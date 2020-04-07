One injured in Davenport shooting

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an early morning shooting in Davenport.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to Locust and Brown streets for a report of gunfire. As officers were canvassing the area, dispatch provided information of a walk-in gunshot victim at Genesis East.

Police say the victim is a male juvenile.

Officers found fired cartridge cases in the 700 block of West Locust Street.

Preliminary information indicated two vehicles were chasing after one another and shots were fired from at least one of the vehicles, police said Tuesday.

One of the vehicles sustained damage. No other damage or injuries were reported.

Detectives are following up on the incident. No other information was released.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.