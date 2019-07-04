One man dead, two police officers on paid leave after officer-involved shooting in West Des Moines

A man is dead and two West Des Moines police officers are on paid administrative leave after an officer involved shooting Wednesday night.

West Des Moines police say officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Woodland Drive just before 8:30 p.m. on a domestic disturbance call. That's when they came in contact with a man holding a gun and entered into a shoot out.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured, but per department policy, the two officers who were involved in the shooting will remain on leave until the investigation has concluded.

Neighbors say this is not the type of excitement they wanted to see the day before a holiday:

"We're wondering and we're so worried about the people involved," a neighbor, James Robinson, said. "We know everybody in this neighborhood... It's personal, and it's Iowa. You know everybody and it's just something you don't want to see happen."

Police have not released the names of the suspect or the officers involved.