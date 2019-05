Bettendorf police are investigating a stabbing that left one person hurt.

Police say they responded to an assault Sunday around 9 p.m. in the 800 block of Hillside Drive. They say a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the face with a knife and left the scene. He then showed up at Genesis West in Davenport for treatment.

No other information is available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.