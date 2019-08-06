One man in critical condition after motorycle accident in Rock Island County

One man is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident on I-88 in Rock Island County Monday afternoon.

In a release, the Rock Island County Sheriff's office said they responded to I-88 at mile post 8 for a single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle at approximately 3:51 p.m. The Port Byron Fire Department and the Hillsdale Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The driver, 52-year-old Mark Fisher of Morrison, Ill. was taken to Genesis Medical Center in Silvis, the Illini Campus, and later transferred to OSF Peoria. He is in critical condition.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.