One man in custody after robbery at QC Mart in Davenport

One man is in custody after a robbery at QC Mart in Davenport on Monday night.

26-year-old Sean Farmer of Davenport is charged with Robbery in the 2nd Degree, a felony, and Interference with Official Acts, a misdemeanor.

Police responded to a robbery complaint at QC Mart on Northwest Boulevard, formerly Hawkeye Gas, at approximately 9:14 p.m.

Police say Farmer entered the store with a black airsoft gun in his hand that closely resembled a real gun.

They say Farmer pointed the airsoft gun at the clerk and told her to open the cash register. They say the clerk feared for her safety, and Farmer got away with approximately $309.07 by concealing most of the cash register's contents in the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt.

Police found Farmer in the area and told him to stop several times. They say he refused and ran from officers on foot. He was then tackled and taken into custody after a chase on foot.