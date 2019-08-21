One man in custody after shooting leaves 14-year-old girl hurt in Galesburg

One man is in custody after a 14-year-old girl was shot Tuesday morning in Galesburg, an incident he's calling accidental.

According to a release from the Galesburg Police Department, officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of a shooting victim at 160 N. Chambers St.

Officers found a 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder. She initially claimed she was shot by an unknown person while walking across the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Two others were also in the apartment at the time, a juvenile male and 19-year-old Austin Sundberg of Galesburg.

Sundberg told officers he stepped out of his apartment for a moment and happened to find the victim down in the parking lot behind the apartment building. He said he then carried the victim up to his apartment.

Witnesses at the scene, however, reported hearing a loud bang coming from Sundberg's apartment, followed by a person screaming in pain. A search warrant was then obtained for Sundberg's apartment. Investigators found a spent bullet and a box of ammunition during their search of the apartment.

Investigators later interviewed Sundberg, at which point he admitted he and the girl were together in his apartment, and they both took turns holding the handgun. Sundberg said he grabbed the gun from the victim, and the gun fired, with the bullet striking the victim. Sundberg said he didn't intend to shoot the girl, and the shooting was completely accidental.

Sundberg also admitted hiding the handgun behind Holt Plumbing Supply on N. Chambers St., which Officer Winbigler and his K9, Cairo, had found during their search of the area Tuesday.

Sundberg was arrested and charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of a Firearm with no Valid FOID Card.

The victim was taken to Cottage Hospital by paramedics and later transferred to St. Francis Hospital in Peoria. She is in stable condition at St. Francis.