One man in custody after stabbing in Princeton

One man is in custody in connection a stabbing that happened Thursday night in Princeton.

On Thursday, the Princeton Police Department responded to Perry Memorial Hospital for a stabbing victim, according to a release posted on the department's Facebook page.

Police began investigating and determined the stabbing happened at approximately 5:25 p.m. in the 800 block of North Gosse in Princeton.

Police arrested 25-year-old Anthony M. Lamb of Princeton in connection with the stabbing. Lamb is charged with one county of Aggravated Battery, a Class 3 Felony, and taken to the Bureau County Jail.

The victim was airlifted to St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria for treatment and is listed in stable condition.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The case, however, is still under investigation.

Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services helped in the investigation.

