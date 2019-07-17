One man in custody after triple homicide in Des Moines left mom, two kids dead

Des Moines police have made an arrest in a triple homicide that left a mother and her two children dead.

Police say 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter Grecia Daniela Alvarado-Flores, and her 5-year-old son Jose Mejia-Flores were shot and killed. Someone found the three bodies and called 911 just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Detectives have arrested 31-year-old Marvin Oswaldo Esquivel-Lopez in connection to this case. He has been charged with three counts of First Degree Murder.

Police say they don't believe the two were in a domestic relationship, but they still have a lot of questions in the case.

"We're really trying to zero in on what happened in that house prior to 11:01. We want to know exactly how those gunshot injuries came to be. We want to know who inflicted those injuires. then we want to move forward and try to get the family the support they need. Like I said, there's a little bit of a language barrier with some of the family members. so we're working with the resources we have here to make sure everyone has what they need to get through this," Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

Police are still waiting on a autopsy to determine the cause of death. They say there is no on-going threat to the public.

