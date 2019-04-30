One man shot; one arrested in Clinton, Iowa

One man has been shot and another man has been arrested following a shooting in Clinton.

Officials say on Tuesday, April 30, shortly after 4 a.m., police were called to the 600 block of 4th Avenue South in Clinton for a shooting. A 22-year-old man was shot and police say they sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of this ongoing investigation, police say Marcus W. Wailand, of Clinton, was arrested.

Wailand is being charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Restriction Person and Violation of a No Contact / Protective Order.

The investigation is ongoing and is being continued by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Clinton Police Department.