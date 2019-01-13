One officer killed, another seriously injured after incident in Alabama

A car burglary in Alabama turns deadly leaving one officer dead.

Authorities in Birmingham say a uniformed sergeant and undercover officer encountered two car burglars early Sunday morning.

One of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire wounding both officers. The officers were able to fire back injuring one of the burglars. That person was taken to the hospital. The other burglar was taken into custody.

Police say the sergeant's injury was severe and later died.

The second officer is in critical condition.

This is the first Birmingham officer to die in the line of duty in 14 years.

State authorities are investigating.