One-on-one with Administrator Carranza: Loan difficulties, remedy for unemployment, and additional funding needs

The Small Business Administration is handling a massive influx of loan requests with the coronavirus bringing small businesses across the country to their knees. With over 400,000 loans recorded so far, we spoke one-on-one with SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza who says the money pool could be in danger of drying up if Congress does not approve more funds.

Administrator Jovita Carranza says more than 400,000 businesses have been approved for loans thus far. (Source: Gray DC)

Here is a transcript of the interview:

ADMINISTRATOR CARRANZA: In short order we should need funds and so we want to anticipate that shortage and appropriate the necessary funds so that there is no major gap.

PETER ZAMPA: How many loans have been received thus far?

ADMINISTRATOR CARRANZA: Close to 400,000 loans and still growing on an hourly basis.

PETER ZAMPA: So 400,000 companies have this money in their bank accounts?

ADMINISTRATOR CARRANZA: 400,000 have loans that have been guaranteed by SBA.

PETER ZAMPA: Do you know how many actually have this money in their bank accounts to help their businesses?

ADMINISTRATOR CARRANZA: There’s been some disbursement with community banks and we’re really happy that the community banks on Friday were the first ones out there applying and lending funds. And others are soon to follow.

PETER ZAMPA: Time is obviously of the essence for these small business owners. We’re hearing reports of some technical glitches with how this program has been rolled out. How can they be confident that these kinks will be worked out?

ADMINISTRATOR CARRANZA: I know the term crash has been indicated but there is no such term that we’ve experienced. Actually there’s been some latency issues. Just imagine coordinating the infrastructure of major banks and community banks into our system. Along with adding new users into our system. That coordination has caused some latency.

PETER ZAMPA: Do you fear some of these latency issues as you call them could lead to some doors remaining shut for good?

ADMINISTRATOR CARRANZA: Absolutely not. We are 24/7 work around the clock. No lender will be left behind.

PETER ZAMPA: Does it seem like there is still a lot of work to do when it comes to coordination between SBA and these banks?

ADMINISTRATOR CARRANZA: The banks on a daily basis are resolving the issues they may have. We have a cadre of employees on site to make sure we address every lender’s issue.

PETER ZAMPA: We see these historic unemployment numbers - do you expect this program to help remedy that?

ADMINISTRATOR CARRANZA: We’ve received some really nice compliments about “thank you very much I’ve been able to put several employees back on payroll.” So we’re running fast and furious to make sure that no small business loses the talent that they’ve developed over the years.

