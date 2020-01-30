One person cited after two-vehicle crash in McDonough County

One person has been cited after a two-vehicle crash in McDonough County on Thursday morning.

Officials with the Illinois State Police say a 2008 Dodge pickup was traveling south on 600E and stopped at the stop sign at the IL 336 intersection. The pickup kept going and failed to yield to another driver in a 2018 Chevrolet passenger car, which was traveling eastbound on IL 336, and hit the car on the driver's side.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt, but the driver of the Chevrolet, 20-year-old Courtney J. Butterfield of Colchester, Ill., was taken by ambulance to McDonough District Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 85-year-old Marion Dean Weaver of Colchester, Ill. was cited for Failure to Yield at Stop Intersection.