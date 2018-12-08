One person confirmed dead after a car accident in Fulton, Illinois

On December 7th at about 9:01 P.M., Whiteside County Deputies responded to a 3-vehicle crash on Rt. 84 and Covell Roads in rural Fulton.

Investigation revealed a south bound vehicle crossed the centerline into the north bound lane and collided with a 2012 Ford pickup driven by Ronald J. Ferris, 65, of Savanna, Illinois.

Then a north bound 2009 Honda Civic driven by Manuel Beltran, 21, of Savanna, Illinois collided with the disabled vehicle.

Both Ferris and Beltran were transported to Mercy Medical Center for injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene by Whiteside County Coroner, Joe McDonald.

Deputies were assisted by Fulton Police, Fire and EMS, Thomson Police, Fire, and EMS, Carroll County Sheriff's Office, and the Illinois State Police.

The name of the deceased is being held pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation.